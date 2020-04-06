Far North libraries still lending online during lockdown

Monday, 6 April, 2020 - 12:23

Far North Libraries are still loaning books during the pandemic lockdown to anyone who can access the internet.

All Far North libraries are closed for the duration of the COVID-19 coronavirus lockdown, but library members can still borrow a wide range of eBooks and eAudiobooks online and read or listen to these through their home computers or mobile devices.

General Manager - District Services, Dr Dean Myburgh, says there is a huge number of online resources available that are perfect for anyone living in lockdown.

"Don’t let the fact that libraries are closed stop you from reading or learning new skills. We have a whole world of books and educational material accessible to members and non-members who can connect online."

He says many residents at home in lockdown will be familiar with electronic books, even if they haven’t used them before. But some may not be aware that Far North libraries also provides online access to resources such as the Brigid Williams Books collection of Treaty of Waitangi eBooks, the Mango Languages suite, and Haynes automotive and lifestyle manuals.

"Now is the perfect time to learn that language, make a start on that long-delayed car project or dip your toes into the online world of eBooks."

Dr Myburgh says staff are also excited to offer a genealogy site for those keen to explore their ancestry.

He says anyone in lockdown who is not a current member of Far North Libraries can still access online resources by joining as a digital only member. Go to the Library resources webpage to find out how and to access the online resources.

Dr Myburgh says anyone who needs help to access online resources can email a request and a librarian will contact them.

He adds that due to isolation requirements during the pandemic lockdown, library members who have borrowed books that are now overdue will not be charged late fees. Borrowers are asked to hold onto books or other materials and to return these when libraries reopen.