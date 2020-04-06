Whanganui library doors closed but digital library open

Monday, 6 April, 2020 - 12:40

Although all Whanganui libraries are closed and cannot accept returns, the digital library is very much open.

Whanganui District Libraries Manager, Pete Gray, says, "In our modern world we’re lucky to be able to access a wealth of fascinating and engaging films, ebooks, audiobooks and digital magazines and newspapers from our homes.

"We want to make sure our community is able to explore this great range of digital material while staying at home to stop the spread of COVID-19."

In anticipation of increased demand, the library has extended the cap for the Kanopy video streaming service, which gives library card holders access to award-winning films and documentaries. Each card holder can now view up to 20 films a month in the general section (previously 10 films a month) and unlimited titles in the Kanopy Kids section.

Library card holders can sign up for Kanopy here.

e-books and audiobooks

To access free ebooks and audiobooks, download the Libby app and enter ‘Whanganui District Libraries’ in the location information.

Digital magazines and newspapers

For full colour digital magazines, go to RB Digital on the library website.

PressReader provides interactive, digital access to more than 6,000 of the world’s best newspapers and magazines. Just like when reading a print edition, viewers can browse articles, pictures, advertisements, classifieds, and notices. You can find Whanganui District Library's PressReader sign-up instructions here.

Password recovery and account set-up

You will need your library card number and password to sign up for these digital services. If you’ve forgotten your password, go to the password recovery section of the Whanganui District Library website and when asked for your login enter your library card number.

If you haven’t set up an online account for your library card, email info@whanganuilibrary.com

Affordable internet access

Whanganui District Library, as a Skinny Jump partner, can set up eligible people with a low-cost, prepaid broadband service. Skinny Jump broadband costs $5 for 30GB of data and you can renew as you go with a maximum of five plan renewals per month. To be eligible, you must currently have no broadband connection and belong to one of these groups: families with children, jobseekers, seniors, people with disabilities, refugees and migrants or those in social housing.

If you have access to the internet, perhaps via a smartphone, visit the Stepping Up website to fill in forms by clicking on Jump -> Sign-up Forms -> Self-service and Skinny will send you a Jump modem and how-to guide. If there are any problems during sign-up, contact 0800 4 SKINNY.

If you don’t have access to the internet or need help with the process, phone 021 090 69741 to speak to Jordan from the Whanganui District Library or leave a message. Jordan will talk you through the questions and fill out the forms on your behalf. Once they’re submitted, Skinny will send you a modem and how-to guide.

"Our digital library has a huge variety of material. There will be something that will appeal to everyone, providing information, entertainment and a glimpse into a world beyond your own home," Pete Gray says.