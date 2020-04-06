Hundreds of disadvantaged students gain access to online learning

Monday, 6 April, 2020 - 14:49

Taitokerau Education Trust welcomes Northpower Fibre’s announcement on Friday [April 3] that it will waive its monthly wholesale connection charges for 842 student households in Northland.

The waiver means online education is more accessible for students who would otherwise be living without broadband during the nationwide lockdown.

Northpower Fibre is the founding sponsor of Taitokerau Education Trust, a successful digital learning programme raising achievement through equal access to online education.

Taitokerau Education Trust Executive Officer Liz Cassidy-Nelson says reinstating connections for so many families means learning doesn’t need to stop while schools are closed.

"We know how beneficial learning online is. Students become incredibly engaged when online resources are opened up to them, especially if they are supported by their teachers and whÄnau," she says.

Cassidy-Nelson says the trust is working on a learning journey, which will soon be available for students across New Zealand to participate in from home.

She says the work the trust does is made possible by a number of Northland organisations dedicated to supporting those most in need.

"The ongoing generosity of Northpower Fibre, Northpower, Refining NZ, Amokura Iwi Consortium, Foundation North, Oxford Community Trust and YHPJ Chartered Accountants has given more than 1000 students across Taitokerau the opportunity to become actively-engaged digital learners. The benefit of this cannot be underestimated."