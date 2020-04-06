Essential repairs to be completed at slip sites on SH10 - NZTA

Monday, 6 April, 2020 - 14:58

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency is resuming work to fix three roadside slips on State Highway 10 in Northland.

Northland System Manager Jacqui Hori-Hoult says the work is essential maintenance to ensure the safety and resilience of the state highway.

Work at the three separate sites on SH10 - at Greens Hill, Powells Road and Bushpoint - stopped when the Level 4 COVID-19 lockdown took effect on March 26.

"We are part way through construction of retaining walls to support the road at the three sites and that work was at a critical stage. Contractors will start tomorrow to complete the walls, because the repairs to date could be undermined if there is heavy rain."

The work is expected to take two to three weeks, weather permitting. SH10 will remain open but there will be stop/go traffic management at times.

Ms Hori-Hoult says Waka Kotahi is focused on ensuring the health and safety of workers and contractors and all essential work will be carried out in line with Ministry of Health Covid-19 guidance.

"We will split the crews into bubbles and they’ll be required to maintain social distancing at all times and travel in separate vehicles."

"Working in bubbles and social distancing means the job will take a bit longer but the safety and well-being of our workers is a priority."

Waka Kotahi asks people to be patient and respectful to roadworkers and look out for their safety and wellbeing.

"If you see contractors out on the roads during the shutdown period, please remember that they are carrying out essential work to keep us all safe. If you are using the roads during this period remember to comply with any temporary speed reductions through roadworks to keep workers safe."