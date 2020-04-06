Monday, 6 April, 2020 - 17:23

Please read this media release from Inland Revenue https://www.media.ird.govt.nz/articles/ir-easter-shutdown-for-system-changes-covid-19-support-will-continue/

Inland Revenue (IR) will turn off its computer systems for seven days from this Thursday to implement the latest round of planned transformation changes.

All phone and online services will be unavailable from 3pm on 9 April until 16 April. That includes two business days - April 14 and 15.

IR’s deputy commissioner change, Greg James, said that in the context of the Covid-19 crisis, it was important for New Zealanders to know that IR would continue, over the shutdown period, to support the Ministry of Social Development in approving wage subsidy applications, and would continue to make all expected payments, including Working for Families payments.