NZIDA awards update

Monday, 6 April, 2020 - 19:45

The New Zealand Dairy Industry Awards final four regional winners and placegetters have been announced via Facebook Live video and were warmly received by entrants, winners, sponsors and supporters.

The New Zealand dairy industry is resilient, flexible and adaptable to change. The New Zealand Dairy Industry Awards, adapting and leading with their response to the Covid19 crisis, can be seen as a reflection of the industry and all entrants. Entrants, families, supporters and sponsors watched with excitement and anticipation in their bubbles. There were hundreds of live streams out numbering the usual attendance to the dinners. It was magical to see the live engagement and comments and likes floating up the screen during the announcements.

In this time, more than ever, it was wonderful to be able to celebrate the success of the dairy industry.

The New Zealand Dairy Industry Awards are supported by national sponsors Westpac, DeLaval, Ecolab, Federated Farmers, Fonterra, Honda, LIC, Meridian Energy, and Ravensdown, along with industry partners Dairy NZ and Primary ITO.

NZDIA Executive Chair Michael Woodward says it has been fantastic to see the talent that exists within the dairy industry. "I would like to take this opportunity to congratulate all our regional merit winners and finalists."

"I would also like to thank our national sponsors and partners for their continued support and I would like to thank and recognise the extraordinary effort and support of our regional teams, the management team, my fellow executive members and the trustees, who are all working hard to protect, guide, progress and safeguard the future of the programme."

Nationals week is postponed, with the NZDIA Trust and Executive working closely with the management team and stakeholders to consider all options regarding Nationals judging. A final decision will be reached by Tuesday 17 April 2020.