Kapiti Coast residents urged to stay put this Easter - council

Tuesday, 7 April, 2020 - 09:35

KÄpiti Coast Mayor K Gurunathan is urging KÄpiti Coast residents not to be complacent in the fight against COVID-19 and to stay home and save lives this Easter.

"For the most part KÄpiti Coast residents are doing a great job of staying in their bubbles but we have more work to do to help break the chain of community transmission and keep our community safe.

"With Easter weekend coming up it is vitally important that we all continue to stick to the COVID-19 Alert Level 4 rules and stay at home with the same people that have been in our bubbles since 11.59pm on 25 March.

"This isn’t the time to start making exceptions. As much as we’d all like to get out and about and enjoy the long weekend we need to stick to the rules.

"This means staying home, not venturing beyond our immediate neighbourhood to grab a breath of fresh air or to undertake recreational activity, continuing to connect with whanau, friends and neighbours by phone or online, and showing patience and kindness to those that are continuing to leave their families day in and day out to provide essential services.

"Supermarkets and other essential businesses will be closed on Good Friday but most will be open on Easter Sunday so there’s no need to panic buy.

"If you’re heading to the supermarket to get essential supplies, go with a list so you can shop fast. And remember to keep two meters away from others and wash your hands when you get home.

"We don’t know how long we’re going to be in Alert Level 4 but what we do know is that if we break the rules now we are likely to be living in our bubbles for a lot longer. So let’s continue to do our job well and stay home and save lives."