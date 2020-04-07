Reporting on terrorism and violent extremism guidance - BSA

Tuesday, 7 April, 2020 - 11:17

BSA has today released a guidance note which it has prepared with a working group of broadcasters to guide broadcasters when reporting on terrorism, violent extremism and crisis events. The guidance note follows the issue of decisions by the BSA last year on broadcast coverage of the March 15 Mosque attacks.

When it released its decisions last year, the Authority acknowledged the critical role media play in reporting during crisis events, and also the traumatic impact that reporting on such events may have on the family and friends of victims. The Authority also acknowledged the significant potential for harm that can be caused to audiences when these matters are reported.

The broadcasting standards system provides an ethical framework within which broadcasters operate, which guides them to keep the public informed, without causing harm.

Following consultation with broadcasters, the Authority has not introduced any new standards for reporting on terrorism in the Codes of Broadcasting practice. The Authority and broadcasters found that the decisions issued last year demonstrated that existing broadcasting standards and guidelines provide appropriate safeguards for broadcast reporting on terrorism in New Zealand without harm.

However, with the assistance of the broadcaster working group, the BSA has prepared a guidance note for broadcasters that draws on the principles set out by the Authority in its decisions issued in 2019. The note highlights key considerations for broadcasters when reporting on terrorism. Considerations include broadcasters:

- Striking a balance between the duty to inform and the need to avoid being used as a vehicle for hateful, ultraviolent propaganda.

- Avoiding content that may promote, amplify and glorify the attacker/terrorist and their method, message and actions

- Being mindful of content that may incite or encourage violence, or promote serious anti-social and illegal behaviour, in the form of terrorist activity

- Exercising care and discretion in carefully balancing the obligation to report accurate and timely information to the public

The Guidance Note and short summary is available at: https://www.bsa.govt.nz/broadcasting-standards/resources/guidance-for-broadcasters/