Easter kerbside service changes - Hamilton CC

Tuesday, 7 April, 2020 - 11:53

Hamilton’s kerbside rubbish will be collected a day later than usual due to the Easter long weekend.

Normal collection days will resume Monday 20 April.

Kerbside collections during COVID-19 lockdown

Recycling collections have stopped due to safety concerns over COVID-19 being spread to staff sorting recyclables by hand. The refuse transfer station remains closed to the public.

Rubbish bags will continue to be collected as normal. Paper and cardboard will also be collected as normal, but sent to landfill.

Please store your glass, cans, tins, plastics, paper and cardboard at home until the refuse transfer station reopens so they can be recycled. Alternatively, please put your recycling in your rubbish bags, though this means it won’t be recycled.