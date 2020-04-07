2020 Canterbury Architecture Awards - shortlist announced

Tuesday, 7 April, 2020 - 12:16

Thirty-five projects have been shortlisted in the 2020 Canterbury Architecture Awards.

The shortlisted projects were selected from a record number of entries in the awards programme of the Canterbury Branch of Te KÄhui Whaihanga New Zealand Institute of Architects (NZIA).

The shortlist was compiled by a jury led by Christchurch architect Huia Reriti, fellow Christchurch architects Bernadette Muir and Daniel Sullivan, Wellington architect Anne Kelly, and Christchurch architecture designer Tobin Smith.

"Making the shortlist is a significant achievement, especially in what was a very productive year for architecture in the Canterbury Branch region," said jury convenor Huia Reriti.

"The shortlist includes outstanding examples of the wide range of buildings that architects design, from schools, offices, public buildings and churches to houses and apartments," Reriti said.

Among the projects shortlisted for the 2020 Canterbury Architecture Awards are the restored Christchurch Town Hall and a new town square in Greymouth.

‘Starchitecture’ is given a new meaning by two shortlisted projects - a building on the Ilam Campus of the University of Canterbury named for the eminent New Zealand astronomer Beatrice Tinsley, and the Dark Sky building in the Aoraki Mackenzie Basin.

The COVID-19 lockdown has meant that site visits to shortlisted projects by juries around the country have been put on hold. Resumption of the visits or the adoption of alternative means of deciding award-winners are dependent on the national measures adopted to combat the COVID-19 pandemic.