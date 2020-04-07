Holiday homes and baches a no-go - Western Waikato Emergency Operations

Tuesday, 7 April, 2020 - 14:15

Residents living in the Western Waikato area are being strongly urged not to travel to their baches, second homes or holiday homes, even if they’re located within the same district.

Western Waikato Emergency Operating Centre Controller Dave Simes is becoming increasingly worried about locals travelling to their holiday homes and effectively breaking their bubble.

"There is a pattern emerging throughout the Waikato region where holiday hot spots are swelling in population. This is extremely concerning as there are so many consequences that could eventuate because of this," he says.

"Not only does it increase the risk of transmission of Covid-19, it adds extra strain to the community’s resources and essential services, and it can also provoke unwanted and unnecessary negative behaviour from passionate locals who just want to keep their community safe.

"We must do what our Government is asking and staying home is the best way we can all help stop the spread of Covid-19. Staying home will save lives."

Alert Level 4 means you can only have in-person contact with the people in your household (also referred to as your bubble). You cannot have contact with any other people outside your household.

Moves should only occur in extreme circumstances and extra care must be taken not to violate any Alert Level 4 rules. You should minimise trips outside your home, and stay at home as much as possible.

As long as you're not unwell or have not recently returned from overseas, you can leave your house to:

access essential services, such as buying groceries, or going to a bank or pharmacy.

go for a walk, or exercise - stick to your local area

go to work if you are an essential worker

visit or stay at another residence in your household group.

If you do leave your house, you must keep a two metre distance from other people at all times. Police will be monitoring people and asking questions of people who are out and about during the Alert Level 4 lockdown to check what they are doing.

"We all have a part to play in breaking the transmission of this virus. There are some great tips on the covid19.govt.nz website about what you can do over this lockdown period, such as exercising and accessing essentials like food and medicine but please remember to stay local," says Mr Simes.

For all the latest information on COVID-19 and the national response, go to covid19.govt.nz or follow the Ministry of Health on Facebook.

Stay kind, be considerate

#manaakitanga