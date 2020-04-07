Water restrictions relaxed for Paihia

Tuesday, 7 April, 2020 - 16:52

Level 4 water restrictions for the Far North District Council’s Paihia-Opua-Waitangi supply will be reduced to Level 3 from today. All other restrictions in the district remain unchanged.

Paihia-Opua-Waitangi was one of five council supplies placed on the highest possible Level 4 restrictions allowing for essential water use only. The reduction to Level 3 still bans the use of outdoor hoses, but permits households and businesses connected to Council supplies to water gardens and wash cars or boats from a bucket. Filling private swimming pools from Council supplies is not permitted.

General Manager - Infrastructure and Asset Management, Andy Finch says relaxing restrictions for this one supply was possible because the Waitangi River is a substantial waterway and the one water source not subject Northland Regional Council water flow consent limits. Paihia has also seen a reduction in the number of tourists reducing the overall demand.

"Our water treatment plant was working at capacity, so we needed residents and businesses to significantly reduce their water consumption. They have achieved that, and we can now relax restrictions on this supply. Unfortunately, all our other water sources remain seriously depleted and are running well below consented limits. We cannot relax restrictions on these until they have recovered. This will require significant rainfall."

Water supplies that remain on Level 4 restrictions are Omanaia-Rawene, Kawakawa-Moerewa, Kaikohe-Ngawha, and Kaitaia. The Paihia-Opua-Waitangi supply joins Kerikeri-Waipapa and Opononi-Omapere on Level 3 restrictions. Okaihau remains the only supply on Level 2 restrictions.