ORC Council meeting to be live-streamed on YouTube

The Otago Regional Council’s (ORC) Extraordinary Council Meeting this Thursday, 9 April will be livestreamed to YouTube for the public and media to watch. The meeting will be an electronic Council Meeting in line with the COVID-19 Response (Urgent Management Measures) Legislation Act 2020.
The livestream will be available from ORC’s YouTube channel, starting 1pm at www.orc.govt.nz/livestream.
The meeting agenda can be viewed at www.orc.govt.nz/councilagenda.
A recording of the stream will be available to view on YouTube after the meeting has ended.
