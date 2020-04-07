ORC Council meeting to be live-streamed on YouTube

Tuesday, 7 April, 2020 - 17:16

The Otago Regional Council’s (ORC) Extraordinary Council Meeting this Thursday, 9 April will be livestreamed to YouTube for the public and media to watch. The meeting will be an electronic Council Meeting in line with the COVID-19 Response (Urgent Management Measures) Legislation Act 2020.

The livestream will be available from ORC’s YouTube channel, starting 1pm at www.orc.govt.nz/livestream.

The meeting agenda can be viewed at www.orc.govt.nz/councilagenda.

A recording of the stream will be available to view on YouTube after the meeting has ended.