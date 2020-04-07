How Red Cross is keeping Kiwis safe and well during COVID-19

Tuesday, 7 April, 2020 - 17:56

I hope you and your loved ones are keeping safe and well during these uncertain times.

I hope you don’t mind me reaching out, as I can appreciate the large number of emails hitting your inbox at the moment. As someone who has supported New Zealand Red Cross, I wanted to share with you a glimpse of all the things New Zealand Red Cross people are doing across the country as part of our COVID-19 response.

Our Meals on Wheels service has been deemed ‘essential’ by the New Zealand Government, which means even during lockdown our meals will keep coming. We are proud to be able to care for vulnerable people in our communities by providing a much-needed warm meal and some contact - even if it might be from a distance. We know that this small moment of connection can make a world of difference to someone struggling through what will be a challenging and lonely four weeks.

Our disaster response teams are hard at work across Aotearoa. For example, in Whanganui our team is assisting healthcare workers at the Community-Based Assessment Centres, in Hawke’s Bay we are delivering medical supplies to people unable to get to a pharmacy, and in Katikati, our team is delivering food and checking in with vulnerable people in the community. Our amazing volunteers also recently provided emotional support to people in quarantine who had returned from Wuhan, China.

Learn more about our COVID-19 response

Our important work with former refugee families continues. Our staff and volunteers are providing daily remote check-ins with the 358 families we support around New Zealand. We have also translated Ministry of Health COVID-19 messages into 11 languages, so that all our new Kiwis are staying informed, and working with each household on a self-isolation plan, which ensures their essential needs are being met. That includes making sure they have enough groceries and warm clothing, and that their social connections are established.

Our Restoring Family Links service is also in operation to connect people who have lost contact with loved ones overseas due to the COVID-19 pandemic. As New Zealand is in Alert Level 4, most Kiwis are now living in self-isolation and social interactions are affected. These checks could become the only way for people to get in touch with loved ones overseas during this unprecedented time.

Support Kiwis, donate now

There is no doubt this outbreak has affected us all. In the coming weeks, we must seek to be kind to ourselves, our families and our communities.

Things are difficult for all of us right now, so if you are looking for tools and advice to help you and your family get through, you can find information here.