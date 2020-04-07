Have you seen James Edwards? - NZ Police

Tuesday, 7 April, 2020 - 18:31

Police are asking for the public's help finding 71-year-old James Edwards, commonly known as Jim, who has been reported missing from his Morris Spence Avenue, Napier address.

He left Morris Spence Ave early this morning and has not been seen since.

Jim relies on medication to manage his health, and it’s unlikely he has taken this medication today.

As such, Police and his family have concerns for his welfare.

Jim is described as a slim to frail, about 162-168cm tall, with grey hair and wears glasses.

He commonly wear sandals with socks and could be wearing a grey or blue hoodie.

Anyone who sees Jim should call 111 immediately and quote event number P041656503.