Taupo District Council supporting commercial and community tenants

Wednesday, 8 April, 2020 - 13:06

TaupÅ District Council is looking to support its commercial and community tenants with a lease fee waiver over the next few months, to help ease the burden of the COVID-19 shutdown.

A one month lease fee waiver will be given to all private commercial leases, while any community leases will receive a three month waiver, with no expectation of repayment. This will be reassessed at the end of the waiver period.

TaupÅ District Mayor David Trewavas said council has made this decision to help support a number of businesses, community groups and sports clubs across the district.

"We have already announced a zero per cent general rates rise, and we are continuing to look at further ways to help out our community during what is an unprecedented and uncertain time," he said.

"We know many are struggling to survive, and this decision will go some way to support cash flow, while we continue to look at further measures to support for our district’s future.

"It will apply to more than 120 businesses and community organisations in the TaupÅ District."

Mr Trewavas said council is also conscious that some in the community may have this year’s rates instalment due soon.

"For residents who are directly impacted by COVID-19 and find themselves in financial hardship, please get in touch with us now to discuss your options. This is about working together to get through," he said.