All trail users encouraged to be courteous during lockdown - Queenstown Lakes Council

Wednesday, 8 April, 2020 - 14:32

While Queenstown Lakes District Council (QLDC) tracks and trails are open during the COVID-19 lockdown, it’s vital to stick to rules around track behaviours and, especially, physical distancing.

There have been a number of complaints about behaviour on the Kelvin Heights trail. The narrow nature of this trail can pose challenges for both walkers and cyclists when it comes to maintaining a safe distance from others; however, you must always stay at least two metres away from those who aren’t in your isolation "bubble".

Cyclists need to give way to walkers at all times. If you’re out on your bike, please be courteous, give way and slow down. Walkers also need to be considerate and step to one side to let cyclists pass. Being considerate and courteous to other trail users will go a long way to everyone’s enjoyment of the trails at these difficult times.

If the trail looks particularly busy, then maybe consider opting for a different route. The roads are really quiet during lockdown, and offer a perfectly pleasant alternative for cyclists and walkers.

And remember: if you need to drive to a trail then it’s considered too far away, so please don’t go. Keep your exercise local at all times, which means within your immediate neighbourhood. Please avoid touching things like park benches or picnic tables while exercising.

As with all tracks and trails, to ensure the best opportunities to maintain safe passing and physical distances please observe the following:

- Cyclists must always give way to pedestrians.

- Dogs need to stay on-lead so you don’t need to go running after them.

- Don’t wear headphones so you can hear others coming and observe appropriate distances.

- Try to avoid touching objects like park benches and picnic tables

As QLDC General Manager Community Services Dr Thunes Cloete said last week, while these restrictions can seem inconvenient or frustrating it’s important they’re followed by all of us in the community in order to stop the spread of COVID-19.

QLDC staff and Queenstown Trail Trust members are continuing to monitor the situation on our district’s tracks and trails regularly. Regular updates from the Trail Trust can be found on their Facebook page here: https://www.facebook.com/QueenstownTrail/

Advice is also available from the Upper Clutha Tracks Trust on their website: http://www.uppercluthatrackstrust.org.nz/

Details around QLDC’s response to COVID-19 and notification of any trail closure can be found here: https://www.qldc.govt.nz/covid-19