NZEI Te Riu Roa welcomes Govt's learning from home initiatives

Wednesday, 8 April, 2020 - 15:04

NZEI Te Riu Roa is welcoming the Government's announcement today of a range of learning from home initiatives to help support learners, whÄnau, schools and centres through the Covid-19 lockdown.

"This announcement is significant and welcome. The package will help support the hard work schools and early learning centres have been doing to figure out how they will best support their local communities and the wellbeing of their learners," says NZEI Te Riu Roa President Liam Rutherford.

Rutherford says that educators’ main concern during the lockdown will be the wellbeing of children, as their emotional and physical security was an essential foundation for learning, whether at home or at school.

"The initiatives announced today will be a great help. It's also important that educators and parents are easy on themselves. We're still in the middle of a crisis. The best educational outcomes for our tamariki will come from maintaining relationships and the wellbeing of staff and whÄnau."

NZEI Te Riu Roa will also be facilitating online discussions between its members to share knowledge and ideas for learning at home.

"We're lucky to have a large membership of people working right across education, so we will be creating opportunities for us all to share our ideas and expertise."