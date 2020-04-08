Successful meth bust in Dunedin

Wednesday, 8 April, 2020 - 21:45

Southern Police has taken down another organised crime gang in Dunedin after $40,000 in cash and methamphetamine was seized following a search warrant at a residential address today.

The search which involved two gangs led to the arrest of a woman who will appear before the Dunedin District Court tomorrow charged with multiple offences.

Another gang associate was arrested for aggravated robbery and other drug-related offences.

The person is due to appear in court sometime next week.

This underlines our commitment to do everything we can to reduce the harm methamphetamine causes and ensure those who make and sell it are brought to justice and don't profit from their trade in misery.

Police will not tolerate continued gang activity and putting our communities under pressure and harm from drug dealing and violence, while vulnerable people are already affected by the current environment that’s extremely stressful.

Methamphetamine inflicts great harm on our communities.

It destroys lives, ruins families, threatens the safety and wellbeing of communities and is often a major contributing factor in serious crimes.

We are well aware that vulnerable people will continue to be exploited by those trying to profit by spreading harm in our communities, even during such extraordinary times as this.

We want to be very clear that Police will continue to hold these people to account.

Anyone affected by drug addiction is urged to seek help through the Alcohol and Drug Helpline on 0800 787797, or free text 1737 to speak with a trained counsellor.

Anyone with information about the sale and supply of illegal substances in the community should contact their local Police station, or phone Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.