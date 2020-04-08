Powerball and Strike roll over

Wednesday, 8 April, 2020 - 22:01

Powerball and Strike have both rolled over tonight, meaning there is a combined prize pool of $12.7 million up for grabs on Saturday night.

Powerball was not struck this evening and has rolled over to Saturday night where the jackpot will be $11 million. Lotto First Division will be $1 million on Saturday night.

Strike also rolled over tonight and will be $700,000 on Saturday night.

During the COVID-19 Alert Level 4 lockdown, players can still buy tickets online at www.mylotto.co.nz. Lotto NZ counters in retail stores are closed until the lockdown has been lifted.

Our live draws can’t continue during the lockdown, so the Lotto, Powerball and Strike draw will be a computer-generated draw, conducted under Audit New Zealand scrutiny.

To find out about the draws, claiming prizes and more, visit www.mylotto.co.nz/covid-19

With 100% of Lotto NZ’s profits supporting over 3,000 good causes every year, every time you play one of Lotto NZ’s games, you’re a Kiwi helping other Kiwis.