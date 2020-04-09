'School Board still fails to comply'

Thursday, 9 April, 2020 - 07:00

Over 3,900 emails from a six month period in 2018 are still being withheld by the Helensville Primary School Board of Trustees from Regan Cunliffe.

Almost four months have passed since the Office of the Privacy Commissioner (OPC) requested the emails be released without further delay along with a summary report in relation to the Board’s claim that the Cunliffes made "direct threats" during mediation, a claim the Cunliffe’s have always denied.

Mr Cunliffe called for the resignations of all the Board members in December for their failure to comply with the request of the OPC.

Board chair Nicola Keen-Biggelaar tabled her resignation as trustee at the following meeting but later retracted it. She stood down as chair, and Daniel Wood was elected her successor.

The Board has only provided 72 of the more than 3,900 emails to Mr Cunliffe. These were released in January.

Mr Wood emailed Mr Cunliffe in March, despite instructions that all Board communications to the Cunliffes were to go through the Ministry of Education.

Mr Wood advised that the Board was "making progress" on the Privacy Act requests but while being aware of the "without delay" stipulation of the OPC, were still "struggling to meet that requirement". Mr Wood proposed releasing the information in batches.

During the Board of Trustees election campaign last year, Mr Wood stated that he understood the implications of compliance, policy and procedure. "But above all, I believe in honesty, integrity and doing what’s right," he wrote.

Mr Cunliffe laid a complaint with the Ministry of Education this week because no further information had been released since Mr Wood's email, or in fact since January. He specifically requested the summary report into the "direct threats" be immediately provided.

The Board responded late yesterday by sending 70 "completed" emails. However, these emails were the same as those provided in January.

"Instead of providing me the summary report into the 'direct threats', the Board insults me by resending the same emails from January while 'sincerely’ apologising ‘for the delay’," said Mr Cunliffe.

"Is the Board incompetent, malicious, or both?," he added.

In December, the Ministry of Education appointed a Limited Statutory Manager to Helensville Primary School.

The Helensville Primary School Board of Trustees are Daniel Wood, Nicola Keen-Biggelaar, David Allen, Cara Pinnell, Israil Foreman, David Munro, Tania McCorkindale, and Deborah Heasman.