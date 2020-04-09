Rocket Lab and Peoply come together to bring space to kids

Thursday, 9 April, 2020 - 09:08

As kids all over the world are adjusting to social distancing at home, their learning environments have been impacted and the way that they socialise has changed. More and more parents are looking online to support their child's education.

Rocket Lab and Peoply have come together to help kids learn and connect. The two companies have partnered to create the online programme, Rocket Lab Explorers, that introduces rocket science and the space industry to kids between the ages of 8-12. Each week, kids delve into a different topic that fosters curiosity and interest in the natural world through exploration and play.

Students join classes by jumping into a live "classroom" with up to six other students around the country. Each class has a "coach" who facilitates, inspires and supports students. Kids get to explore topics such as building and launching real life rockets, Rocket Lab missions, the future of space, jobs in space and even space entrepreneurship.

"Space is something that captures the imagination of so many kids all over the world, and Rocket Lab Explorers fosters this curiosity and discovery. Kids are exposed to the cutting edge innovation that Rocket Lab is doing in space in a way that they can understand and engage with" Peoply founder 21 year old Matt Strawbridge, says.

Experiential learning is used throughout classes, and teaches kids how satellites monitor herd migration across the world, how space exploration can help the environment and what space travel might look like in the future. Kids also get to learn fun facts like how to tell the difference between a star, a planet and a satellite when you look up into the sky at night.

Peoply classes are based on the principle, "they may forget what you said, but they will never forget how you made them feel"- building confidence and empowering kids is at the core of what Peoply does.

Entrepreneurship and thinking differently are also themes that run throughout, so that kids realise that they can become entrepreneurs, and that anything is possible. "The programme is something that I would have loved to participate in growing up" Strawbridge shared.

The partnership is a dream come true for Strawbridge. Strawbridge first met Peter Beck, CEO and Founder of Rocket Lab the New Zealand of the Year Awards in 2015, when the two were both nominees for New Zealander of the Year and Young New Zealander of the Year, respectively. "Meeting Peter at the age of 15 was such a memorable moment for me. I would never have imagined that our two companies would eventually get to partner to create an online learning programme for kids, at a time when they need it most" Strawbridge said.

When kids need space more than ever, Peoply and Rocket Lab are sending their imagination to the stars.

Rocket Lab Explorers is a 7 week programme, starting on Monday 20th April.

Head to www.peoply.co to sign up or learn more.

Peter Beck and Matt Strawbridge, at the New Zealander of the Year Awards 2015.