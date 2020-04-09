Easter Weekend: Unsettled weather with sun then rain - Weather Watch

Thursday, 9 April, 2020 - 09:52

Stormy weather this weekend has been hard to nail down but severe risks are now becoming clearer.

A large area of low pressure will form in the New Zealand area and may now cross central parts of the country. The models this week, from all sources, have been sure of a large low in the NZ area but have not been sure about precisely where it would be.

Today it’s starting to become clearer how things might shape up and where severe weather might push through.

Easter Monday perhaps looks stormiest for most with wintry conditions building in south.

TO SUM UP:

The weekend is a typical Easter Weekend in New Zealand with some pleasant outside weather to mow the lawns, do some gardening, hang out the washing or simply get separation from those you are self isolating with - along with stormy weather which will likely keep you inside, especially around Sunday and Monday.

Severe weather warnings will likely be issued by MetService this weekend.

New Zealanders should also be prepared for power cuts and loss of internet or phone services - even if mentally preparing for it more than anything else due to the Covid-19 lockdown.

