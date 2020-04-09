Voting papers for Clifton Community Board by-election set to go out 9 April 2020

Thursday, 9 April, 2020 - 12:11

Voting papers are going out for the Clifton Community Board by-election.

The by-election is being held after long-serving chairman of the Board Ken Bedford passed away in January, with two candidates vying for the seat.

Voting papers will go out to residents on 14 April and NPDC is asking voters to post completed documents by April 28 to be sure the postal votes are counted.

NPDC spokesperson Jacqueline Baker says voters on rural delivery will be able to leave their completed voting papers in their mail box to be picked up by NZ Post while other voters could return papers to post boxes as part of their exercise routine in their bubbles, or while picking up groceries.

"The Government advised us that elections are considered an essential service and should carry on which is why the by-election is going ahead during the Covid-19 lockdown," says Ms Baker.

The two candidates are Tyla Nickson and Pam Street and the final result is expected to be released on 6 May.