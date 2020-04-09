Local pharmacies open for urgent medication over Easter - WWEOC

Thursday, 9 April, 2020 - 12:21

Urgent medication needs will be addressed this Easter with a handful of pharmacies open in Waipa, Otorohanga and Waitomo districts.

Sanders Pharmacy in Te Awamutu is the only pharmacy across the three western Waikato districts open every day over the Easter weekend between 9am and 3pm.

Western Waikato Emergency Operations Centre local controller, David Simes, said it was important for people who require regular medication to check they have enough for Easter weekend so pharmacy staff can take a well-needed break.

"Pharmacy staff have been working tirelessly over the level four lockdown to provide medication to those in need and they are some of our most at risk at this time," Simes said.

"This is an opportunity for them to rest, recharge and spend time with their household bubble."

On Good Friday and Easter Sunday, most shops are required to be closed under the Shop Trading Hours Repeal Act 1990, however pharmacies are exempt.

Local pharmacies in Otorohanga, Waitomo and Waipa have the following opening hours available:

Pharmacy / Address / Good Friday / Saturday / Easter Sunday / Mon 13-Apr

Te Awamutu Pharmacy / 168 Alexandra Street, Te Awamutu / Closed / 9am-3pm / Closed / 10am-1pm

Sanders Pharmacy / 3/670 Cambridge Road, Te Awamutu / 9am - 3pm / 9am - 3pm / 9am - 3pm / 9am - 3pm

Unichem Pharmacy / 156 Teasdale Street, Te Awamutu / Closed / 9am - 1pm / Closed / Closed

Unichem Pharmacy / 220 Bank Street, Te Awamutu / Closed / Closed / Closed / Closed

Unichem Leamington Pharmacy / 127 Shakespeare Street, Leamington, Cambridge / Closed / 9am - 12noon / Closed / 9am - 5pm

Unichem Cambridge Pharmacy / 52 Victoria Street, Cambridge / Closed / 9am - 12noon / Closed / 9am - 5pm

Countdown Pharmacy Cambridge / Queen Street, Cambridge / Closed / 9am - 5pm- / Closed / 9am - 5pm-

Comins Chemist / 67 Victoria Street, Cambridge / Closed- / 10am - 2pm- / Closed- / Closed-

Unichem Pharmacy / 55 Maniapoto Street, Otorohanga / Closed / 9am - 12:30pm / Closed / Closed

Unichem Pharmacy / 105 Rora Street, Te Kuiti / Closed / 9am - 12.30pm / Closed / Closed

Unichem Pharmacy. 13 Kakamutu Road, Otorohanga / Closed / Closed / Closed / Closed

-urgent deliveries available

Siimes added people who require regular medication should be checking their stocks regularly to ensure they have enough in advance.

"Obviously urgent situations do arise and if a medical emergency occurs you should dial 111."

Supermarkets with pharmacies onsite will not have pharmacy services operating when they are open on Easter Sunday. These pharmacy services will be available on Saturday and Easter Monday.

Stay kind, be considerate

#manaakitanga