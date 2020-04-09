Northland Police urge boaties to stay off the water

Thursday, 9 April, 2020 - 12:20

Northland Police are urging those who might be heading for the boat ramp this Easter Weekend - change your plans.

Traditionally Northland is a destination for those looking to head away for the weekend.

However, Police are urging those people to stay home.

Police will be out in increased numbers across the district's communities, including out on the water, at boat ramps and marinas.

Superintendent Tony Hill, Northland District Commander, says Police will be working with the Regional Council Harbourmaster and Customs in the region to ensure people are complying with Alert level 4 restrictions.

"The Health Notice makes it clear water-based activities should not be taking place at this time," says Superintendent Hill.

"To put it simply - you should not be out on the water this Easter Weekend.

"Likewise, if you are towing a boat on the road - expect to be stopped by our mobile patrols to check you're following the requirements."

Superintendent Hill says water-based activities can pose a risk to members of the public and first responders.

"We need to keep the pressure off of our emergency services and hospitals at this time.

"If you are undertaking any travel this weekend it should be for essential purposes only - such as heading to the supermarket or pharmacy."

Those who are ‘liveaboards’ - those living aboard their boat - should remain in the same location as when the country moved to Alert level 4.

Superintendent Hill acknowledges the public are making sacrifices in the current environment and these efforts are helping to save lives.

"Our focus has been to engage with the public and to educate around the requirements in Alert level 4.

"Police do not want to get to a place where we have to use enforcement powers, but we will if necessary."