Emergency food and crisis support receives first of Council funding

Thursday, 9 April, 2020 - 12:30

Community groups providing emergency food and crisis services are among the first organisations to receive funding support from Hamilton City Council.

Late last month, Council announced it would contribute $1M to support essential city welfare services for at-risk and vulnerable people, as part of a 12-point recovery plan to help the city withstand and recover from COVID-19.

The first $184,000 has been allocated to nine community groups including Western Community Centre, Rauawaawa Kaumatua Charitable Trust, St Vincent de Paul, The Serve Trust, Te Runanga o Kirikiriroa, Te Whakaruruhau, Male Support Services, Diversity Counselling NZ and Cancer Society Waikato/BOP Division.

Chair of the Community Committee Mark Bunting said the Council was moving fast to ensure support was getting to where it was most needed.

"It’s vital that Hamilton City Council plays our part in addressing the most urgent needs that are arising out of this unsettling time.

"While we hate seeing Hamiltonians in difficult situations, it’s incredibly reassuring that there are community organisations ready to wrap around them at this time. Our job isn’t to do it for them, it’s to be able to quickly fill their tanks and help them take urgent action."

The support is targeted to direct action, non-profit organisations that supply essential food and other goods, accommodation, support for those in unsafe situations, crisis support for people to maintain critical mental wellbeing and provide services to people with disabilities in Hamilton.

The Waikato Community Funders Group have a combined $3.25M to support community groups at this time. Trust Waikato is receiving and processing all applications on behalf of the wider funding group.

As of today, 14 applications have been received for Hamilton-based organisations.

"Working with Trust Waikato, WEL Energy Trust and the other philanthropic funders is a joy. It is a great blend of compassion and unity - which when they’re merged, makes community," Cr Bunting said.

Cr Bunting is joined by Deputy Chair of the Community Committee Kesh Naidoo-Rauf and Community and Social Development Manager Andy Mannering, with the support of Maangai Maaori Te Pora Thompson-Evans, to allocate Council’s funds.

These organisations have received funding from Hamilton City Council to date:

Western Community Centre: $10,000 - Emergency food

Rauawaawa Kaumatua Charitable Trust: $30,000 - Emergency food

The Serve Trust: $20,000 - Emergency food

St Vincent de Paul: $25,000 - Emergency non-food care packages

Te Runanga o Kirikiriroa: $30,000 - Emergency non-food care packages

Te Whakaruruhau: $20,000 - Crisis support for people who are unsafe

Male Support Services: $15,000 - Crisis support for people to maintain critical mental wellbeing

Diversity Counselling NZ: $10,000 - Crisis support for people to maintain critical mental wellbeing

Cancer Society - Waikato / BOP Division: $24,000 - Accommodation

For more information on Council’s 12-point recovery plan, visit hamilton.govt.nz/recoveryplan