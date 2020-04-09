Global Fleet Champions outlines vehicle checking and maintenance procedures

Thursday, 9 April, 2020 - 13:24

Good vehicle maintenance is essential. Regular checking and servicing, particularly of safety-critical components such as brakes and tyres, can fix small problems early on, eliminating the need for expensive repairs and avoiding costly insurance claims. While failure to comply with basic vehicle standards can result in tragic consequences.

The latest report from Global Fleet Champions, outlines the consequences of not complying with vehicle standards, and explains how to educate and train your drivers to complete routine vehicle checks and how to verify the standards of technicians working on your vehicles.

Vehicle maintenance and mechanics features advice from key industry players, including Autoglass®, who advise fleet managers on how to effectively maintain advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) to ensure the technology works effectively. These systems are increasingly common in fleet vehicles due to the safety benefits they provide. Good maintenance is essential to ensure they function optimally to prevent crashes or reduce the risk of death or serious injury if a crash does occur.

John Eastman from the Institute of Road Transport Engineers in the UK explains why fleet managers should take a systematic approach towards the maintenance of vehicles. Preventative maintenance has a number of benefits, not least the improved safety, reliability and wellbeing of people who drive for work and other road users.

Caroline Perry, Brake’s NZ director, said: "It is vital that fleet managers prioritise good vehicle maintenance, scheduling regular checks and services of their vehicles, particularly of safety-critical components such as brakes and tyres. Failure to comply with basic vehicle standards can result in tragic consequences.

This guidance outlines the consequences of not complying with vehicle standards, and explains how to improve maintenance and checking procedures to ensure vehicles remain a valuable resource."

Jeremy Rochfort, national sales manager for Autoglass®, said: "The adoption rate of ADAS in fleet vehicles is much higher as fleet cars tend to be newer and come with up-to-date safety features. However, our research shows that keeping up to date with technology ranks low down on fleet decision-maker's priorities. That’s why we’re committed to educating the fleet industry on the importance of ADAS calibration and investing in our technical expertise and capabilities to ensure we can match the rising demand for these services."

Download the report here - https://globalfleetchampions.org/resources/maintenance-and-mechanics-2/

The Global Fleet Champions campaign provides resources and events for managers of staff driving for work. It’s free to join and the online reports, tools and webinar recordings are available to use through the Global Fleet Champions website.