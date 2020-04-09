Toi Ohomai tutors collaborate on inclusive employment website

Thursday, 9 April, 2020 - 13:30

Toi Ohomai Institute of Technology is helping to improve collaboration across sectors to enhance employment opportunities for people with disabilities in the Bay of Plenty. This year, Toi Ohomai staff volunteered their skills and services to help build a new website for the Bay of Plenty Inclusive Employment Task Force (IEFTF). Established in 2015, the Task Force is led by Chairperson Paul Curry, a long-standing disability advocate in Tauranga. Its goal is to improve collaboration across the employment sector to enhance employment opportunities for people with disabilities in the Bay of Plenty.

Toi Ohomai Equity Facilitator Michelle Te Moana says upholding and strengthening communities in the region and supporting equal employment are key parts of the Institute’s vision.

"In line with this, we encourage our staff and students to actively participate in the efforts of organisations that take steps to support diversity, inclusiveness and collaboration. This project is one of the ways we’re doing that."

The IETF site is focused on accessibility for disabled users, with SEO features such as voice-optimisation, font colour and size and type toggle options, contrast settings and video content to ensure users are able to access the information they need as efficiently as possible.

Damian, who is a music tutor at Toi Ohomai, agreed to undertake on the web development side of the project. While Media Communications Programme Manager Adrian Maidment took care of the search engine optimisation (SEO) of the new site. Adrian and Damian collaborated closely with project manager Kerry Webb (Inclusive Employment Advisor) to create a user-friendly, accessible website that connects the disabled community with potential employers across the region.

"We’re grateful to have the opportunity to collaborate with multiple agencies to enhance employment opportunities for members of our community who have a disability, who include our students at Toi Ohomai who have embarked on a study/career pathway."