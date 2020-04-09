Holidaymakers turned back in Tasman - NZ Police

Thursday, 9 April, 2020 - 13:40

Tasman Police are reminding motorists to stay home and not travel this Easter.

At a checkpoint on SH6 south of Murchison this morning Police have stopped all vehicles to ensure those on the road are undertaking essential travel.

This morning Police have stopped eight groups of travellers who were travelling north for the Easter break and turned them back to Christchurch.

The message is clear stay home and save lives, now is not the time for non-essential travel.

It’s simple - travelling to and from different towns and cities risks spreading Covid-19, and puts lives at risk.

Travelling to the bach for a holiday is not essential travel and it is not permitted.

The visible Police presence and checkpoints will continue across the Tasman District over the Easter break and anyone undertaking non-essential travel will be turned around.

Police’s first step will be to educate, but if people continue to break the rules, Police will use their discretion to warn people, or if necessary, they could be arrested.