Niue moves upgrade financial systems and processes

Thursday, 9 April, 2020 - 14:10

The Government of Niue (GON) announced a major review and upgrade of its financial management and reporting systems as part of addressing the completion of its accounts and audit issues. This announcement was made in the context of the tabling in the Assembly today of the Government’s response to the Auditor General’s report providing an update on the status of the audits of the Government of Niue and its subsidiaries. Subject to COVID19 Pandemic circumstances it is expected that by 30 June 2020 the financial statements for all years up to 30 June 2019 should be completed to be available for auditing.

The Secretary of Government for GON, Peleni Talagi says that having the financial statements completed, audited and brought up to date is of the highest importance to the Government.

"It is of the highest priority for GON to ensure that financial statements are completed, audited and brought up to date by 30 June. To do this the Government has retained significant expert resource to assist in having this work completed, and to improve our systems for the future. What we are wanting to have in place is a sound platform for public financial management and reporting to support Niue’s continuing development and well-being," says Talagi.

Talagi adds that the Government has taken several decisions to review and upgrade its financial management and reporting systems.

"The Cabinet has signed off on a process for the review of the implementation of new systems and solutions to ensure best practice of its financial systems which is optimum for Niue’s circumstances. This will also involve a range of best practice recommendations appropriate for Niue which will improve aspects of the Government’s commercial entities, and to generally increase capacity and capabilities. This will include improving the retention of key staff and upskilling of officials.

"The Government will also review all aspects of the structures, administration and reporting of the Governments commercial entities (SOEs) and applicable statutory entities with a view to ensuring that Niue has the best financial management framework supported by optimum people, processes, systems and documentation."

Talagi says a report with recommendations following the review will be provided to Cabinet by 30 September 2020.