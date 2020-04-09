'Vector asks public to prepare for possible storm-related power cuts over Easter'

Thursday, 9 April, 2020 - 16:11

Vector is monitoring meteorological advice that a storm may hit parts of Auckland on Easter Sunday and Monday, with the potential for strong winds to cause power cuts.

Vector’s Head of Capital Programme Delivery, Minoru Frederiksens says, "Vector’s electricity network is an essential service and our work includes responding to outages caused by storms during lockdown. We are acutely aware that our customers are confined to their homes and whether working from home or not, any outage will add to the stress of the COVID-19 lockdown.

"Due to the COVID-19 lockdown, our response to outages caused by storms will be different, as we have reconfigured how our teams work together. Our field crews are now working in smaller teams, and they have been split into groups that do not mix to contain any potential coronavirus infection. We are also following strict social distancing protocols, including in relation to interacting with members of the public.

"What this means for our customers, is that we will be operating with smaller teams, but we will have more of them to reduce the impact of the changes we have needed to make. It’s possible that it could take longer to get power back if there are outages due to the forecast bad weather this weekend.

"We recognise that it’s also different for the public who can’t break their bubbles and go to friends or families if they have a prolonged outage. However, the public can be assured that although our teams may be smaller, we have plenty of crew available and they will be working extremely hard to restore any outages safely.

"As always, the safety of our teams and the public is always Vector’s top priority and with COVID-19 there are additional measures we need to take to keep our people and customers safe, and to do our bit to limit the spread of COVID-19.

"In light of the advice we are currently receiving from meterological services, we ask that customers do their best to prepare by following the checklist below and ensuring their devices and power banks are fully charged today."

If customers experience power cuts, they should use our Outage Centre to monitor restoration progress and be understanding of the time taken to restore power under these lockdown conditions: vector.co.nz/outages.