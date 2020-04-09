'Luggate Red Bridge detours after Easter for essential services and workers'

Thursday, 9 April, 2020 - 16:30

Essential services and workers who use the road between Wanaka and Tarras, State Highway 8A, will need to take a detour route during daytimes from next week, after Easter.

Important safety repair work on the Luggate Red Bridge deck will get underway from Tuesday, 14 April, aiming to be completed by Friday, 24 April.

"As this repair work is focused on the bridge deck, we need to close the bridge to all traffic between 8am and 5pm on week days," says Mark Stewart, Maintenance Contract Manager, Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency.

Detours will be in place via Camp Hill Road. Drivers will be re-directed with temporary detour signage.

"Usually we try to undertake the kind of work that requires road closures in the evening, where possible, to minimise the impact to most road users," he says.

"However, with an emphasis on additional health and safety measures to be used while at Level 4 for the Covid-19 Lockdown, working during the daytime makes it that much simpler and safer for our essential services highway workers. With the significant drop in traffic right now, daytime repairs are the safest option.

"People will need to build in extra time on their journeys as delays can be expected for the duration of the project," says Mr Stewart. Work is expected to take two weeks.

Waka Kotahi thanks everyone for their patience and for taking care while this important safety work on the Luggate Red Bridge deck is completed ahead of the winter months.

Luggate Red Bridge, SH8A, at marker. Alternative route for 14-24 April, weekdays, shown in red: