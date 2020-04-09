Taranaki man sentenced to jail for spitting at Police

Thursday, 9 April, 2020 - 16:35

Police acknowledge the sentencing of a man in New Plymouth District Court today on a charge of aggravated assault on Police where the man spat at Police staff.

The incident occurred on 9 April where the man had been onto several private properties and was located by Police staff nearby.

Police attended and as they were dealing with the man he became aggressive and spat at Police.

As a result of the incident the man was charged with aggravated assault on Police.

He appeared in court this morning where he pled guilty and was sentenced to three months in prison.

Abhorrent behaviour such as spitting puts our Police staff at risk, and understandably causes stress and angst.

In the current environment we have identified spitting as an escalating risk to both police officers and the community and it will not be tolerated.

While we have a range of measures in place to protect our people, given the frontline nature of Police work there are risks.

If someone does spit or cough on another person and infect them they risk being charged with infecting with disease under the Crimes Act and face a penalty of 14 years in prison should they be found guilty.