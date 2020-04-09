Hastings water restrictions eased - council

Thursday, 9 April, 2020 - 16:40

Declining water use and cooler weather has led to water restrictions being eased across most of the Hastings district, moving from Level 3 to Level 2. The restrictions were lifted yesterday and now people are able to use hand-held hoses and sprinklers on alternate days between 6am and 8am, and 7pm and 9pm only. Waimarama, however, is on Level 3, which means a sprinkler ban is still in place.

Hastings District Council three waters manager Brett Chapman said consumption had dropped back to "shoulder season" levels, despite it still being dry.

Although there had been a small increase in overall use with people being home during the COVID-19 lockdown, it was manageable to go back to a Level 2 restriction.

"The vast majority of residents and water users were compliant with the tighter restrictions over summer and we want to thank them for their efforts."