'Graeme Dingle Foundation hugely encouraged by the Govt’s announcement'

Thursday, 9 April, 2020 - 16:45

The Graeme Dingle Foundation was hugely encouraged by the Government’s announcement yesterday around the $87.7 million boost to online learning and the introduction of a new educational TV channel for Kiwi kids, Home Learning TV/Papa Kainga.

The CEO of the Graeme Dingle Foundation, Jenny Stiles says that the Foundation wants to swing its support behind this initiative as it has material and broadcast content ready now to help Kiwi kids overcome the obstacle of each day in lockdown and can inject some fun, hope and consistency into each day through broadcasting Kiwi Can to the nation in a regular slot.

"The Graeme Dingle Foundation has Kiwi Can content available which currently serves approximately 23,000 Kiwi kids right now. In planning for extending our programmes to an online format we have developed several new resources for young people and families to support their wellbeing and help build resilience," says Stiles.

Stiles says that the Graeme Dingle Foundation would love to share some of these resources with the wider community especially on a new educational TV channel for Kiwi Kids

"Kiwi Can content helps our young people build resilience, self-belief and life skills, and the Foundation’s programmes empower them to succeed and overcome life’s obstacles. Our service to tamariki and rangatahi is more vital than ever right now - more than ever it is important we help our young people to be resilient and overcome the obstacles that now face Aotearoa as a nation."

Stiles adds that Kiwi Can also includes strong socio-emotional content.

"Giving kids the tools to allay anxiety, keep social connectedness in a safe way and to build resilience. But it is wrapped up in a fun and engaging way through our Kiwi Can leaders who are creative and fun-loving individuals who the kids love."

"Our leaders have been working in their bubbles to create some amazing content on You Tube and social media which is easily translatable to a regular slot such as will be available on the new TV Channel.

Kiwi Can is the charity of choice for New Zealand Rugby and is fun way to engage kids with exercise, diet, and building their resilience.