Queenstown Lakes District Council reminds residents to stay home over Easter

Thursday, 9 April, 2020 - 16:48

With the long Easter weekend starting tomorrow, Queenstown Lakes District Council (QLDC) would like to remind residents to stay close to home and stick to lockdown rules.

While it’s tempting to get out and about over the Easter break, the risk of spreading Covid-19 is too high. Please don’t go to church for Easter services or travel to your holiday home. There are other options for celebrating Easter: for example, joining an online or broadcast Easter service.

A recent government health notice stipulates that permitted recreation and exercise does not include swimming, water-based activities (for example, surfing or boating), hunting, tramping, or other activities of a kind that expose participants to danger.

All QLDC boat ramps are closed. As QLDC Harbourmaster Marty Black said last week, if you get into trouble you are not only risking your own life but also the lives of rescuers, emergency services and medical professionals who are busy enough as it is responding to the pandemic.

"These are not normal times for boaties, swimmers, kayakers and paddle boarders. The government’s Alert Level 4 restrictions mean people must stay home, simple as," Mr Black said.

Exercise is important and QLDC tracks and trails are still open. Remember to stay local and be careful to observe physical distancing rules - always stay at least two metres away from those not in your ‘bubble’ - keep dogs on-lead, don’t wear headphones and try to avoid touching objects like park benches and picnic tables.

Our local police will be making checks over Easter to ensure that people are not tempted to travel to their holiday homes over the weekend. This is not allowed and can be reported to police online at www.police.govt.nz/105support Police will be telling anyone found to have moved their bubble for the long weekend to head home.

While supermarkets are closed on Good Friday they will be open on Saturday, Sunday and Monday over the Easter break for essential supplies.

And remember: keep in touch with friends, family and loved ones, and always be courteous when out and about. Connecting with people who make you feel safe and loved is the most important thing you can do for your mental health and that of the people around you.

Details around QLDC’s response to COVID-19 and information about how to get urgent assistance can be found here: https://www.qldc.govt.nz/covid-19

Regular updates from the Queenstown Trail Trust can be found on their Facebook page here: https://www.facebook.com/QueenstownTrail/

Information from the Upper Clutha Tracks Trust can be found here: http://www.uppercluthatrackstrust.org.nz/

You can find more information about COVID-19, including what you can and can’t do during lockdown, on the New Zealand Government’s website here: https://covid19.govt.nz/