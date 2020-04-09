Cape Coast reserves closed to overnight stays - council

Thursday, 9 April, 2020 - 16:49

In the last week increasing numbers of people have been travelling to Haumoana, Te Awanga and Clifton and taking up temporary, overnight residence prompting public health concerns around these reserves.

While people in self-contained motor homes have already mostly moved to more permanent sites at holiday parks, Hastings District Council is closing the beachfront from Haumoana Domain through to Clifton to overnight stays/camping from Saturday. This move is in line with the national police strategy aimed at preventing people moving unnecessarily for recreational purposes, maintaining public health and keeping within bubbles.

Council is talking to those people currently using this area for overnight stays in vehicles, including transients, and if necessary will support them to move to registered accommodation at Windsor Park Top 10 Holiday Park where they will be provided with care packages including food, clothing and medical attention if needed.

This wraparound support is part of the council’s overall welfare response plan, the objectives of which include providing assistance wherever it’s needed, in support of the overall Hawke’s Bay Civil Defence Emergency Management welfare response.

Hastings Mayor Sandra Hazlehurst says council’s welfare team is working hard to make sure the community is safe during the lockdown and has everything it needs to manage through this difficult time. "For those in our community without a permanent, safe home, we are providing them with accommodation and wraparound support services where needed."