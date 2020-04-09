Calling all Hastings Heroes!

Thursday, 9 April, 2020 - 17:04

Hastings District councillors are on the look out for awesome people in our community who are going above and beyond to help others during the COVID-19 Level 4 restrictions.

Mayor Sandra Hazlehurst says this is a trying and uncertain time for many of our people and life has changed considerably for all of us.

"Despite these challenges, there are some amazing people out there in our district who are going the extra mile to help their family, friends, neighbours and work colleagues while making sure they stick to the physical distancing rules that are keeping us all safe.

"I’ve heard some fantastic examples of people in Hastings who are doing whatever they can to support the health and wellbeing of our community, such as the teachers at our beautiful Camberley School who have been getting on the phones and calling every whanau to check that they’re managing.

"On top of working hard to support their students’ learning through this difficult time, our Camberley School teachers are making sure their school families have enough food, medication and others things to get by - being true Hastings Heroes."

Mayor Sandra says there will be many other heroes like this out there.

"They could be grocery shopping for a bunch of people who can't leave home, organising a street telephone tree to keep everyone in touch, or providing phone advice to those who are technology-challenged - all the while keeping themselves safe by staying in their bubbles and keeping two metres apart from others.

"We want to know about these amazing Hastings Heroes!"

The Hastings District Council will be recognising the best of these heroes at its annual Civic Honours Awards night, which has been rescheduled due to the COVID-19 restrictions to be held at a later date.

People can submit nominations over Facebook, by emailing hastingsheroes@hdc.govt.nz or calling Hastings District Councillors Malcolm Dixon on 0272031011 or Damon Harvey on 0212886772.