Public urged to check historic burn sites with strong wind warnings for Easter

Thursday, 9 April, 2020 - 17:26

Fire and Emergency New Zealand is asking people to check any old burn sites are fully extinguished so they do not reignite with the strong winds forecast for this long Easter weekend.

Manager Rural Fire, Tim Mitchell, says anyone that has had a burn over the last two months should check the site is completely out, particularly along the West Coast of both the North and South Islands.

"One ember spread through the wind is all it can take to reignite an old burn site."

"Dig right down into the site, open it up and put some water on it to make sure it is absolutely out."

"Take the precautions to keep yourself, your bubble and our firefighters’ bubbles safe this Easter weekend."

Mr Mitchell also wants to remind people to hold off lighting any new fires during the COVID-19 lockdown.

"Burning that rubbish or garden waste is not essential right now. Please put it off until after the COVID-19 lockdown."

"Even a fire that is under control can prompt a 111 call from the public and mean firefighters need to leave their bubble unnecessarily."

"Help us keep you and our firefighters safe this Easter."