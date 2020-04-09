The Big New Zealand Easter Egg Hunt - NZME, Foodstuffs and FCB Media

Thursday, 9 April, 2020 - 17:34

With a national lockdown in place, Easter Weekend 2020 was always going to be a little bit… different.

But New Zealanders are not the kind to let a national lockdown get in the way of celebration and joy, with an Easter initiative proving just that.

On Monday, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern declared the Easter Bunny an essential worker and gave New Zealand children the very important task of taking part in The Big New Zealand Easter Egg Hunt.

An Easter Egg template was posted on the Prime Minister’s social media accounts inviting Kiwi kids to print, cut, colour and post the special Egg in their windows for other kids to spot.

The Prime Minister also urged participants to tag their eggs on social media so she could see their handy work.

Realising that many Kiwi households might be without printers, NZME partnered with advertising agency FCB Media and Foodstuffs to make sure every Kiwi kid had the opportunity to participate in this wonderful Easter project.

An idea was formed at NZME to publish the PM's egg in all of NZME's daily mastheads, including the New Zealand Herald, Northern Advocate, Bay of Plenty Times, Rotorua Daily Post, Hawke’s Bay Today and Whanganui Chronicle.

FCB Media and Foodstuffs quickly jumped on board to help bring the concept to life. "During times of uncertainty, it’s now more important than ever to celebrate the togetherness of Easter. We wanted to make sure every Kiwi kid had some way of getting into the Easter spirit, and with a little inspiration from the Prime Minister, we were collectively able to do this," says Dom Quin, GM of Marketing and Customer Experience, Foodstuffs New Zealand.

This idea was conceived, designed, pitched, sold, approved by the Prime Minister and her office, as well as FCB Media and Foodstuffs within a day, proving the power of New Zealand teamwork.

NZME CEO Michael Boggs was delighted with the result. "This is a marvellous initiative which means so much, to so many families across New Zealand. I am proud to see this special project come to life".

It’s a great reminder to how advertising, brands and media can pull together to support and unite our audiences in a meaningful way.