Essential state highway works across the Waikato this week

Thursday, 9 April, 2020 - 17:42

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency advises essential works on state highways will continue across the Waikato this week.

Acting Waikato Transport Systems Manager Rob Campbell says while people should only be travelling to access or provide essential services or supplies, it is important they know what to expect on the roads.

"Safely maintaining New Zealand’s state highways is considered vital at this time to help ensure the safe movement of essential goods like medical supplies to hospitals and food to supermarkets during New Zealand’s COVID-19 response."

He also encourages people who do need to travel to take care on the roads to keep themselves, other road users and roadworkers safe.

"Please stay safe, stay home and save lives. If you must drive to access or provide essential services or supplies, take care, watch out for walkers and cyclists, drive to the conditions and obey the speed limits.

"If you see contractors out on the roads during the lockdown period please remember they are carrying out essential work to keep us all safe.

"Be patient and respectful, and look out for their safety and wellbeing. These people are stepping outside their bubbles to do vital work to keep us all safe and we all owe them our thanks."

State Highway 1 Wairakei, Taupo

Work resumed last week on a repair to a section of SH1 north of Wairakei that was put on hold when the shutdown started. The road has been resurfaced with the final layer of seal expected to be laid this weekend.

Temporary traffic management will be in place for the duration of the work, including a 30km/h temporary speed limit. Stop/Go traffic management may be in place when work is happening on site.

For more information, please see the Traffic Bulletin issued last week.

SH1 Lichfield

A short section of SH1 near the Lichfield dairy factory in South Waikato will be resealed next week, which should take approximately one day to complete.

There will be Stop/Go traffic management in place with a temporary speed limit of 30km/h during the resealing.

This site needs to be resealed to ensure the road surface is in the best possible condition for the wet, cold winter months.

State Highways 1, 3, 4, 27, 30, 31 and 37

Watercutting crews will be working in a number of locations across the region during the week. This is primarily SH1 from Tokoroa southwards, SH3 south of Hamilton down to and including SH4, and SH27 north of Tatuanui and south of Matamata.

There will be Stop/Go traffic management in place with a temporary speed limit of 30km/h during the works.

Watercutting removes excess bitumen and ensures the road surface is safe ahead of winter.

Across the Waikato

Critical routine maintenance will continue to happen on state highways across the region next week. This might include road surfacing repairs, drainage and vegetation works, line marking, rumble strips and signage installation or replacement.

When these works are being carried out, the traffic management can range from Stop/Go to shoulder closures. These are essential to the safe operation and resilience of the transport system.

Some work may be carried out during Easter weekend, when roadworks are normally on hold due to holiday traffic.

While Waka Kotahi does its best to provide up-to-date information, given the current operating environment under the COVID-19 alert system Level 4, and weather dependency of some works, some road works may change at short notice, and people are encouraged to visit the Waka Kotahi’s Journey Planner website ( journeys.nzta.govt.nz) for real time information about their journeys.

Keep up to date with:

- COVID-19 services update: nzta.govt.nz/COVID19

- Traffic updates: journeys.nzta.govt.nz/traffic

Facebook: facebook.com/NZTAWaikatoBoP

Twitter: twitter.com/NZTAwaibop

Journey planner: journeys.nzta.govt.nz

Phone: 0800 4 HIGHWAYS (0800 44 44 49)