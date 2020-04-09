Emergency services not hindered by COVID-19 Level 4 restrictions - Ruapehu District Council

Thursday, 9 April, 2020 - 18:05

The COVID-19 Level 4 lockdown restrictions didn’t prevent emergency services from responding to a large poplar tree damaging the roof of the Central Park Motel in Taumarunui.

Civil Defence and the Taumarunui Fire Service attended the event caused by high winds.

Ruapehu Controller Clive Manley said that fortunately no one was injured when the tree badly damaged the roof of three of the Motel’s units which were unoccupied at the time.

"Emergency services have secured a large tarpaulin across the damaged section of the roof making it weather tight until repairs can be affected

They have now finished at the scene," he said.