Arrests in relation to Dunedin service station incidents - NZ Police

Thursday, 9 April, 2020 - 18:05

Three men have been arrested and charged following two serious incidents at service stations in Dunedin last month.

On the evening of Monday 23 March, three men were reported to have entered a Z service station on Kaikorai Valley Road, Kaikorai Valley, with a firearm, and making off with cash and tobacco.

On Wednesday 25 March, a vehicle was used to gain access to a Mobil service station on Factory Road, Mosgiel.

Two people then entered the premises and attempted to take cash and cigarettes.

In relation to these incidents, three men, aged 31, 27 and 24 and have been charged and appeared in court last week.

They are due to reappear next month.

Police also believe the men may be linked to a crash on Hanover Street (pictured), which occurred on 2 April about 10.30pm.

Anyone who witnessed this incident, and who has not yet spoken with Police, is urged to come forward and speak with Detective Constable Hamish Fraser.

You can get in touch by phoning 105 and quoting file 200403/9461.

Alternatively you can give information anonymously by phoning Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.