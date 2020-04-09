Tararua District Council wishes you and your family all the best this Easter Weekend

Thursday, 9 April, 2020 - 18:14

We understand it may be tempting for some to "get away" somewhere or to visit family and it’s really important everyone continues to follow the lockdown instructions. Be safe, stay home, save lives.

Council services over Easter

For emergency assistance involving Council services during this time, please call the normal office telephone number; this will connect you to our after-hours service, which is available 24 hours a day.

All Tararua District Council Service Centres and Community Libraries and the Woodville i-SITE remain closed under the current lockdown.

Refuse/Recycling Collections

Kerbside recycling collection days will remain unchanged.

Landfills and Transfer Stations

All landfills and transfer stations will be closed on Good Friday. Pahiatua Recycling Centre will also be closed on Good Friday. Normal operating hours otherwise apply.

Animal Control

For assistance with lost, found or roaming dogs, please contact us on the normal Council phone numbers. All impounded dogs will be held in Dannevirke. If your dog is impounded while we are closed, they can be released after normal operating hours resume on Tuesday, 14 April 2020. Payment for collection will need to be made at a Council Service Centre prior to collecting your dog, phone 06 374 4080.