Police make arrest following search warrant

Thursday, 9 April, 2020 - 22:55

Police have recovered drugs and firearms during a search warrant executed at an address in Bishopdale, Christchurch, this afternoon.

As a result of the search, a 45-year-old man has been charged with firearms, drugs and restricted weapons offences.

"Police will continue to take positive action against gang members, and their associates, in possession of firearms and other restricted weapons," says Detective Senior Sergeant Joel Syme, Canterbury Organised Crime Unit.

"It is disappointing to see these individuals diverting Police resources during what is already a very busy time with the Covid-19 response."

The man is due to appear at Christchurch District Court on Saturday 11 April.