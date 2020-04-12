Police appeal for witnesses to Palmerston North fire

Sunday, 12 April, 2020 - 15:55

Police investigating a suspicious fire at a property on Church St in Palmerston North are appealing for witnesses.

The fire was reported around 5.30pm yesterday.

The investigation has revealed a person had spent considerable time at the vacant property before the fire broke out.

Shortly after the fire a man was seen running away from the property in the direction of Tiraumea Street and Victoria Avenue.

Police would like to hear from anyone who was in the area before or during the fire and witnessed anyone deemed suspicious near the property.

We would also like to hear from anyone who has CCTV operating in the area.

If anyone has any information that can assist, please call Police on 105 quoting file number 200411/2202.

Police would also like to take the opportunity to remind the public to be extra vigilant during the lockdown period and report any suspicious activity by calling 111 immediately.