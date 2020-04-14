Residents encouraged to seek rates help - Dunedin CC

Tuesday, 14 April, 2020 - 10:34

Dunedin City Council Chief Executive Sue Bidrose says the Council has no choice legally but to send out rates payment notices, but is urging residents facing financial hardship to ask for help if needed.

While the timing is not ideal, the DCC has a legal obligation to deliver these notices to ratepayers in advance of the published instalment due date in May.

The Council was also aware many people would be facing financial hardship during the unprecedented COVID-19 lockdown, and urged those people to contact the DCC for help.

Rates remain a crucial source of income for all councils, helping ensure the essential services they provide - from drinking water to rubbish collection - continue during the COVID-19 lockdown.

Dr Bidrose says, "Please do not just stop paying your rates or cancel your direct debit. If rates are not paid then our recovery will be slower, more painful and more expensive next year.

"Anyone experiencing financial hardship as a result of the COVID-19 lockdown should discuss their situation with the DCC to arrange a payment plan."

Residents needing help can confidentially register their details using a dedicated form on the DCC website (www.dunedin.govt.nz/rates-payment-request-form), and staff will make contact in the coming weeks.

Those people unable to access the form on the DCC website should call Customer Services on 03 477 4000 to register details.

In the meantime, affected ratepayers were asked to pay what they can.

No late payment penalties will be imposed for ratepayers facing financial hardship who follow the recommended steps to agree a payment plan.

Other options for the 2020-21 financial year, including lower rates rises, revised budgets and increased borrowing, will also be discussed by Councillors through the upcoming Annual Plan process.

The Government is also providing a large income support package, and people who have lost jobs or are on reduced incomes may qualify for the Accommodation Supplement administered through Work and Income.

Other support is also on offer, including through banks.

Keep up with the latest DCC COVID-19 information at www.dunedin.govt.nz/COVID-19.