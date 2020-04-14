Total Mobility subsidy temporarily changing - Horizons

Tuesday, 14 April, 2020 - 12:58

Total Mobility subsidy temporarily changing In response to COVID-19 Alert Levels 3 and 4, the joint Total Mobility Scheme between Horizons Regional Council and the New Zealand Transport Authority (NZTA) will be temporarily changing effective 14 April 2020. Horizons transport manager Rhona Hewitt says the Total Mobility scheme is partly funded by the New Zealand Transport Agency (NZTA) and partly funded by Regional Councils, to provide people with disabilities or mobility issues with subsidised taxi travel.

"Reducing fares for Total Mobility services during the COVID-19 response is a way to support Total Mobility clients working in essential services to travel between their homes and workplaces, and to ensure all Total Mobility clients have access to supermarkets, pharmacies and health facilities," says Mrs Hewitt.

"The temporary change will see a subsidy increase up to double the current subsidy offered in the client’s area. "For example, if a client currently travels in an area with a 50 per cent discount with a maximum of $10.00, the new temporary discount will be up to a maximum of $20.00. The Total Mobility client will only pay a fare if the total fare exceeds $20.00.

Mrs Hewitt says that the temporary change will remain in place while New Zealand is at COVID-19 Alert Levels 3 and 4, up until 30 June 2020. This may be reviewed earlier if the COVID-19 alert is reduced to Levels 1 or 2. More information can be found at www.horizons.govt.nz/buses-transport/total-mobility or call free phone number 0508 800 800.