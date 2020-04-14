Top performing KIwiSaver funds revealed post Covid-19 crash - MoneyHub

Tuesday, 14 April, 2020 - 13:28

Morningstar data, accessed online, reveals a spread in results among growth funds

Data from Morningstar, the fund investment research firm, reveals that the JUNO Growth Fund was the top-performing KiwiSaver growth fund for the 12 months to 31 March 2020.

MoneyHub Researcher Christopher Walsh said:

"The ANZ/OneAnswer fund, the top-performing fund for the period, is an 'aggressive' fund. Based on this, we believe the JUNO Growth fund is the best-performing growth fund for the year-to-date."

"However, we remind KiwiSaver members that retirement saving is a long-term commitment and short-term results are no indication of future performance".

"With the NZX 50 relatively flat between 1 April 2019 and 31 March 2020, index funds have protected capital while some actively managed funds have reported below-market results".

"Some active management, particularly in times of uncertainty, indicates it can outperform passive funds, at least in the short-term".

"COVID-19 is going to lead to further market movements as unemployment data and business confidence metrics come to light. KiwiSaver balances are going to be affected accordingly".

"People may have seen their balances fall over the last few weeks, but deciding to switch is a decision that shouldn't be rushed".